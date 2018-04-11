Senior citizens share secrets to longevity

Bangkok – Elderly couples joined a recent event hosted by the Thai Association for Emergency Medicine (TAEM) and the Department of Older Persons (DOP) to share their secrets to longevity with younger people.

DOP Director-General Thanaporn Promsuwan, presided over the event participated in by 100 elderly couples. A 99-year-old man who is the former President of the Office of the Royal Society, Prasert Na Nakorn, said his secrets to longevity were daily meditation, a healthy diet and a good night’s sleep.

Thailand currently has 11 million senior citizens. Around 1.5% of them are bed-ridden, two million others need some assistance while the remaining eight million are healthy individuals. According to the latest survey, there are currently 300 people in Thailand older than 100 years of age.

Thailand is expected to become an aging society by 2031. The government has measures in place to ensure that elderly people are healthy and spend their golden years happily.