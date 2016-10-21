Security beef-up at and around Sanam Luang

X-ray machines will be installed at seven points in Sanam Luang on Friday to screen mourners before they are allowed into the inner part of the spacious ground and on the ground of the Grand Palace as part of security beef-up to ensure public safety, said Maj-Gen Thamnoon Vithi, deputy commander of the First Army Region, on Thursday.

In addition, 70 surveillance cameras will be installed at 16 points around Sanam Luang while security officials will be deployed around Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace where tens of thousands mourners visit each day to pay tribute before the portrait of HM the King.

Food delivery trucks will be moved from Sanam Luang to Thammasat university where volunteers will prepare food for distribution to the mourners.

The security beef-up followed a meeting on Thursday of security officials from several security agencies headed by Maj-Gen Thamnoon.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand announced the cancellation and postponement of a number of entertainment events scheduled for October and November as a show of tribute to the passing of HM the King.

Events to be affected by the announcement include the international music festival scheduled on October 21, youth music competition at Kard Suan Kaew in Chiang Mai scheduled on October 22-23 and October 30, Lai Rua Fai and Loy Krathong festivals in Ubon Ratchathani during October 22-23, gold orange festival in Thung Chang district of Nan during November 9-15 and Yeepeng festival in Chiang Mai during November 13-15.