Saudi Arabia admires Thai govt for rapid development in Hajj affairs

MECCA – Saudi authorities have expressed admiration for the Royal Thai Government for its rapid progress in the development of Hajj affairs.

Banyat Yumyuang, Head of the Hajj Affairs Promotion Office of Thailand in Mecca, led a team to meet with the manager of Thai Hajj accommodations at Mina to discuss cooperation and foster familiarity between the two parties.

The Thai working group was warmly welcomed and the meeting was productive for Thai authorities and pilgrims. Banyat let on that the Saudi authorities had praised the Thai government and its officials at all administrative levels for expanding conveniences to Thai Hajj pilgrims this year and reducing the number of people treated for exhaustion.

The positive exchange was considered a new development in the Hajj affairs of Thailand. The office will continue to provide services and conveniences to the Thai pilgrims throughout their journey and further develop Hajj affairs with Saudi Arabia.