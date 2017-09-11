Royally-designed piggy banks bestowed on students in Hua Hin

BANGKOK – His Majesty the King has graciously bestowed piggy banks with royal designs to volunteer students in Hua Hin.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has designated a royal representative to present the piggy banks to 88 students from Wang Klai Kang Won School, who have spent their days-off this year working in local state offices as interpreters.

All the students have used their language skills to help foreigners, who have visited any government office or the police station needing assistance.

HM the King also passed along a message of appreciation to all the students, who have made use of their free time to help others, while hoping their actions will inspire other students and youths to do good things for society.