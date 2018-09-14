PPP panel approves fast-track motorway project

Bangkok, 11th September 2018 – The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Committee has given a green light to the Nakhon Pathom – Cha-am motorway project worth 79.01 billion baht to facilitate travel in southern Thailand.

The PPP Committee held a meeting on Tuesday (Sept 11) to agree in principle with the Department of Highways’ proposal to build the Nakhon Pathom – Cha-am motorway under the fast-track PPP scheme. The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, and attended by the Director-General of the State Enterprise Policy Office, Prapas Kong-Ied.

The PPP investment will be based on net cost basis. Under this model, the state would pay for land rights and invest 55.8 billion baht for civil works, while a private enterprise will spend on construction expenses, consultancy services, operation and maintenance, and rest area management for 30 years from commencement of service.

The Nakhon Pathom – Cha-am motorway will help alleviate traffic congestion on Highway No. 4 (Phetkasem Road), and also serve as a high-quality motorway to the South.