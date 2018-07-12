PM thanks foreign rescuers for helping save trapped boys and their coach

Bangkok – The Thai government is sending out communications to officially thank the leaders of the countries which sent their divers to join in the rescue operation at the Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai. Certificates of gratitude will also be given to all of the divers.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the successful rescue at Tham Luang will set an example for other rescue operations in the future.

Gen.Prayut also thanked Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, for offering his help to the trapped boy footballers and their coach. He said he talked to Musk during his trip to Chiang Rai and thanked him for bringing his rescue equipment to Thailand for future use.

Meanwhile, a diver of the international rescue team has revealed he was amazed at the strength of the young footballers who were trapped in the cave.

Danish diving instructor Ivan Karadzic said in an interview with the BBC that the boys were “being forced to do something that no kid had ever done before”, adding that it was not in any way normal for children as young as 11 years old to go cave diving. Moreover, he noted the extremely dangerous conditions the boys had to dive in, with zero visibility and regular equipment malfunctions.

Karadzic lauded the boys as incredibly strong individuals, given the fact that they were trapped inside the cave and could not be with their loved ones for over two weeks.