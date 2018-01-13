PM receives gifts for children ahead of National Children’s Day

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has accepted donated gifts from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation for presentation during National Children’s Day on Saturday.

President of Poh Teck Tung Foundation Wichien Techapaiboon led a team to hand over the gifts to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, who is to forward the 120,000 notebooks, pencils and rulers to children visiting Government House on National Children’s Day. The gifts were chosen in line with this year’s motto of “Critical Thinking, Awareness and Creative Technology”.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is holding its own event entitled “Junior Scientists in the Footsteps of Thailand’s Father of Science” at its headquarters on Rama 6 Road, offering a range of activities and experiments for children to try.

At the same time, the Rajanukul Institute will be holding an event titled “Sustainable Development and Social Cohesion” for special needs children and will be providing a range of developmental activities.