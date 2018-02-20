Phang Nga launches safety operations on tourist islands

Phang Nga – Relevant agencies in the southern province of Phang Nga have launched joint safety operations on tourist islands in Koh Yao district to ensure legal compliance by service operators.

The operations, involving officials in charge of administrative affairs, security and marine and coastal resources, entailed inspections of frequently-visited spots and tourist boats as well as drug tests on boat drivers on Koh Khai Nai and Koh Khai Nok islands.

The officials have found two parasailing motor boats that carried an incorrect type of service license and six unlicensed jet skis. The owners of the two parasailing motor boats face a fine of 10,000 baht for each boat. The jet skis’ owners are subject to similar penalties. Drug tests on boat drivers’ urine indicated no narcotic substance in the samples.

Phang Nga’s Regional Marine Office cautioned tour service providers to strictly observe the laws and safety rules, saying officials would launch random boat inspections regularly.