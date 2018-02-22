Pattaya Night Run scheduled for March to boost tourism

Pattaya, 21 February 2018 – The beach resort town of Pattaya is set to host the Pattaya Night Run 2018 in March as part of the tourism promotion strategy.

The Chon Buri Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, together with Pattaya Municipality and related agencies, has held a press conference on the upcoming Pattaya Night Run 2018. Among the attendees were Deputy Governor of Chon Buri Chaicharn Aeimjaroen, Pattaya City Mayor Anan Charoenchasri as well as representatives of the Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, Provincial Public Relations Office and Pattaya Business and Tourism Association.

Deputy Governor Chaicharn stated that the objective of the Pattaya Night Run is to promote a new trend of tourism in Pattaya and stimulate the national economy while also encouraging the public to exercise. The main event is called Fun Run, in which participants will get to run in a fun nightlife setting of Pattaya, with upbeat music, laser displays and light tunnels throughout the course. Another special feature is an art corner, where runners can splatter themselves with glow-in-the-dark paints.

On the sidelines of Fun Run, there will be a concert featuring the hit girl band BNK48 and Ae Jirakorn. Other fun activities include a costume contest, which is divided into individual and group categories, and the “Run for More Likes” photo contest on social media. Many prizes will be up for grabs.

The Pattaya Night Run, which is the first of its kind, will take place at Bali Hai Pier on Saturday, March 3 from 6 pm until midnight.