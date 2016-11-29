Ordination ceremonies held nationwide to commemorate the King

NONG KHAI-Temples in many provinces are hosting group ordination ceremonies to mark the 50th day since King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away.

In Nong Khai province, more than 90 boys and men recently participated in ordination ceremonies held at Wat Pho Chai to mark the occasion and to commemorate the passing of the late King. Provincial Governor Suchart Noppawan and the abbot of the temple, Phra Thamma Mongkol Rang Sri, presided over the ceremonies.

Meanwhile, ninety-nine men attended an ordination ceremony held at the royal monastery ‘Wat Si Khom Kham’ in Phayao . Many local government officials and residents also joined the event. The 99 men will stay in the monastery for nine days to study Buddhist principles.

In Ratchaburi, 105 men, including local residents and government officials, have been ordained in a ceremony presided over by the provincial Governor, Mr. Surapol Sawangsak. Another ordination ceremony for 89 men will be held again to mark the 100th day of the late King’s passing in January next year.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, a similar ceremony also took place recently to mark the 50th day since His Majesty passed away. The ordination was held before a portrait of His Majesty King Rama 9. Phra Thep Winya Pon, who presided over the ceremony, said those being ordained must realize that it was not only a symbolic gesture but they needed to commit to doing good deeds for other people to fulfill the objective of the ordination.