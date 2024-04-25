SRT advances second phase of Thai-Chinese high-speed rail extending from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has greenlit the second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train project, extending from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai. The newly approved stretch will cover 357.12 kilometers, with sections both elevated and at ground level.

During a recent board meeting led by Department of Land Transport Deputy Director-General Chirute Visalachitra, the project’s advancements were discussed. This phase includes constructing five stations—Bua Yai, Ban Phai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai. The SRT will now forward the project details to the Transport Ministry for further consideration.







The construction timeline is set at four years for civil engineering works and an additional five and a half years for the electric rail system, aiming for operational readiness by 2031. The project’s environmental and structural preparations have also been planned, with the environmental impact assessment receiving approval on February 16.

In addition to the rail advancements, the SRT board has endorsed an investment plan to construct a cross-docking station in Nong Khai province, forming an integral part of the project’s expansion in the region. (NNT)





































