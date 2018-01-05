Officials expect to spend 90 days to disassemble Royal Crematorium

Bangkok – Officials have estimated that disassembling the royal crematorium of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will take two and a half months.

According to the commission responsible for organizing the exhibition, authorities are clearing the floor-space before allowing officials from the Fine Arts Department to disassemble the crematorium.

Artifacts and decorative items featured at the exhibition will be put on display at three locations. They include the National Archives of Thailand in Commemoration of His Majesty the King’s Golden Jubilee in Pathum Thani province, the Office of Traditional Arts in Nakhon Pathom province, and the Bangkok National Museum in the capital’s Phra Nakhon district.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will re-plant 44 tamarind trees after the Fine Arts Department completes the deconstruction. Only authorized personnel are allowed to enter the perimeter during the process.