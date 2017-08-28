There is no law forbidding politicians to have unmarried partners

BANGKOK – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has no plan to ban politicians from having an unmarried spouse.

First vice president of the NLA Surachai Liengboonlertchai has denied a rumor that the lawmakers are drafting legislation that bans political office holders from having an unmarried partner, confirming that such a law will not be considered by the legislature.

He stated that the NLA has recently accepted in principle legislation to do with conflicts between the public duties and private interests of state officials. The law penalizes both married and unmarried spouses of guilty politicians, said Surachai, explaining that the move prevents married partners from avoiding prosecution or fleeing from justice by getting a divorce.

Surachai said the current anti-corruption law only imposes penalties on married partners, which is a major legal loophole that can be exploited.