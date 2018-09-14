NLA to speed up enactment of provincial election laws

Bangkok, 13th September 2018 – The National Legislative Assembly is speeding up the deliberation of all six provincial and local election laws.

Mr. Surachai Liengboonlertchai, the First Vice President of the NLA, said on Wednesday that he has already consulted with the NLA President about a plan to call on the Cabinet to ask for the submission of all major draft laws.

Mr. Surachai said that among some 30 draft laws, which are waiting to be deliberated, the NLA is looking forward to first receiving those related to the advancement of the national reform process and the National Strategy.

He pledged that all outstanding drafts will be enacted before the NLA’s term in office comes into an end.

Meanwhile, NLA President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai chaired an award ceremony for the 2018 Phan Waen Fah Awards, which was initiated to recognize all literary works that play an important part in the development of Thai politics under the rule of democracy.

The winner of this year’s short-story category is “Sue Klume Khong Phu Phan” or “the Colonel’s Trench Coat” by Siripong Nukeaw, while the winner of the poem category is “Tong Chart Puen Kao” or ‘The Old National Flag’ by Chan Duenram.