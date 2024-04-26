Festivals and events in Bangkok, Krabi, Samui and across Thailand – in May

The month of May 2024 boasts an exciting lineup of local cultural celebrations of Visakha Bucha Day and Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival, as well as many other exciting events and festivals.

Visakha Bucha Day

22 May 2024

At temples nationwide

Held each year on the full moon of the sixth lunar month, Visakha Bucha Day celebrates the birth, enlightenment and death of Lord Buddha. On this day, Buddhists will go to the temple in worship and remembrance of the teachings and social and spiritual values of Buddha, and perform merit-making and candlelight ceremonies. This includes an evening Wien Tien candlelit procession where Buddhist devotees hold lighted candles in hand and go around a temple three times, representing one the Buddha, two his teachings, and three the monkhood.







Here are some of Thailand’s distinctive Visakha Bucha Day celebrations:

Sukhothai ‘Wien Tien Ta Khan’ Visakha Bucha Day 2024

21-22 May 2024

Wat Chang Lom, Sukhothai Historical Park

Sukhothai

Nakhon Phanom Visakha Bucha Day 2024

22 May 2024

Wat Phra That Phanom

Nakhon Phanom

51st World’s Only Wien Tien Ceremony on Water, Phayao Lake

22-24 May 2024

Wat Tilok Aram’s Pier and Wat Tilok Aram

Phayao Lake

Phayao

Kalasin Visakha Bucha Day 2024

22-26 May 2024

Phrathat Yakhu

Kamalasai District

Kalasin







Other events and festivals

Here is a list – sorted by event date – of cultural, entertainment, sporting and other occasions taking place around Thailand in May 2024, including the exhilarating Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival in the Northeastern Thai provinces of Yasothon, Kalasin and Roi Et.

Spotlight Koh Tao 2024

3-5 May 2024

Ao Luek, Ko Tao

Surat Thani

Mango Art Festival 2024

7-12 May 2024

River City Bangkok

Bangkok

Yasothon Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival

10-12 May 2024

Chaeng Sanit Road

Yasothon

Wai Kru Nora Wat Tha Khae

15-18 May 2024

Wat Tha Khae

Phatthalung









OUTDOOR FEST 2024

16-19 May 2024

11.00-20.00 Hrs.

Hall 5-6, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Bangkok

Krabi Wellness Festival 2024

17-18 May 2024

Sport Complex, Thailand National Sports University, Krabi Campus

Krabi

OCEANMAN Krabi 2024

17-19 May 2024

Varana Hotel Krabi

Krabi

Kalasin Bun Bung Fai Talai Lan Festival

18-19 May 2024

Kutwa Municipality, Kuchinarai District

Kalasin









Samui Regatta 2024

25 May – 1 June 2024

Chaweng Beach, Ko Samui

Surat Thani

Supersports 10 Mile Run Series 2024 Thailand

26 May 2024

centralwOrld

Bangkok

Roi Et Bun Bung Fai Festival

29 May – 2 June 2024

Suwannaphum District

Roi Et (TAT)





































