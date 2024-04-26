Festivals and events in Bangkok, Krabi, Samui and across Thailand – in May

The month of May 2024 boasts an exciting lineup of local cultural celebrations of Visakha Bucha Day and Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival, as well as many other exciting events and festivals.
Visakha Bucha Day
22 May 2024
At temples nationwide
Held each year on the full moon of the sixth lunar month, Visakha Bucha Day celebrates the birth, enlightenment and death of Lord Buddha. On this day, Buddhists will go to the temple in worship and remembrance of the teachings and social and spiritual values of Buddha, and perform merit-making and candlelight ceremonies. This includes an evening Wien Tien candlelit procession where Buddhist devotees hold lighted candles in hand and go around a temple three times, representing one the Buddha, two his teachings, and three the monkhood.
Here are some of Thailand’s distinctive Visakha Bucha Day celebrations:
Sukhothai ‘Wien Tien Ta Khan’ Visakha Bucha Day 2024
21-22 May 2024
Wat Chang Lom, Sukhothai Historical Park
Sukhothai
Nakhon Phanom Visakha Bucha Day 2024
22 May 2024
Wat Phra That Phanom
Nakhon Phanom
51st World’s Only Wien Tien Ceremony on Water, Phayao Lake
22-24 May 2024
Wat Tilok Aram’s Pier and Wat Tilok Aram
Phayao Lake
Phayao
Kalasin Visakha Bucha Day 2024
22-26 May 2024
Phrathat Yakhu
Kamalasai District
Kalasin
Other events and festivals
Here is a list – sorted by event date – of cultural, entertainment, sporting and other occasions taking place around Thailand in May 2024, including the exhilarating Bun Bung Fai Rocket Festival in the Northeastern Thai provinces of Yasothon, Kalasin and Roi Et.
Spotlight Koh Tao 2024
3-5 May 2024
Ao Luek, Ko Tao
Surat Thani
Mango Art Festival 2024
7-12 May 2024
River City Bangkok
Bangkok
Yasothon Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival
10-12 May 2024
Chaeng Sanit Road
Yasothon
Wai Kru Nora Wat Tha Khae
15-18 May 2024
Wat Tha Khae
Phatthalung
OUTDOOR FEST 2024
16-19 May 2024
11.00-20.00 Hrs.
Hall 5-6, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center
Bangkok
Krabi Wellness Festival 2024
17-18 May 2024
Sport Complex, Thailand National Sports University, Krabi Campus
Krabi
OCEANMAN Krabi 2024
17-19 May 2024
Varana Hotel Krabi
Krabi
Kalasin Bun Bung Fai Talai Lan Festival
18-19 May 2024
Kutwa Municipality, Kuchinarai District
Kalasin
Samui Regatta 2024
25 May – 1 June 2024
Chaweng Beach, Ko Samui
Surat Thani
Supersports 10 Mile Run Series 2024 Thailand
26 May 2024
centralwOrld
Bangkok
Roi Et Bun Bung Fai Festival
29 May – 2 June 2024
Suwannaphum District
Roi Et (TAT)