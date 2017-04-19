NLA to change meeting regulations to go in line with new Constitution

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) is set to bring its meeting regulations in line with the new charter.

NLA President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai said the legislature will need to adjust its meeting regulations, after the promulgation of the 2017 Constitution. He will propose the issue to the NLA sitting on April 20th to get approval for the planned changes, before other agendas are brought up for consideration.

The new regulations will specifically affect the way lawmakers take a leave of absence. Currently, absences are only counted when a member is not present for a vote.

Mr. Pornpetch said that under the new regulations, any member who is absent from more than a quarter of all NLA sittings will be disqualified and see their membership revoked.

However, the NLA President noted that no members over the past three months had taken more leave than allowed, and all vote-casting sessions have had no such issues.