Nationwide rabies alert continues

Bangkok – Several areas in Thailand remain on high alert for the deadly rabies virus. while a vaccination service for cats and dogs continues.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has introduced a campaign to encourage residents of the capital city to beware of the threat of the deadly virus. The latest vaccination activity was held in Bang Khen District.

Deputy governor of Bangkok Pol. Gen. Chintat Meesuk said that the BMA has a supply of over 300,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccine for pets and stray dogs while aiming to complete the vaccination program across the city by March 31.

The Department of Livestock Development recently removed Bangkok from the list of rabies red zones after city officials successfully took control of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Yala Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Office continues its preemptive program to provide free vaccines to dogs and cats while launching a mobile unit to encourage pet owners to bring along their pets to receive the vaccination.

And, in Loei Province, the free vaccination program and information about rabies are being offered to pet-owning personnel and their families who live inside the Royal Thai Army’s Sri Songrak Camp.

According to officials, more than 1.5 million dogs and other domestic pets have been vaccinated against rabies during the past six months.