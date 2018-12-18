Nakhon Si Thammarat districts impacted by heavy rain

Nakhon Si Thammarat: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Nakhon Si Thammarat has announced that 17 districts spanning 377 villages have been impacted by ongoing heavy rain.

Chief of Lanska District Samkan Orathai pointed to particular concern about rain in areas of the Luang Mountain range as it may cause the inundation of low-lying areas. All local administrations and leaders are being coordinated to handle the situation.

Soldiers from the 41st Military Circle joined rescue workers in evacuating citizens from Muang district, transporting them to the homes of their relatives for the time being. A total of 14 schools were closed Monday due to the rain.