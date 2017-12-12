Nakhon Si Thammarat airport reopens

Nakhon Si Thammarat – Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport reopened Tuesday after it was forced to close for three days due to flooding on its runway.

The Department of Airports Deputy Director-General, Jaroon Meesomboon, along with Nakhon Si Thammarat airport Director Suksawas Suwanno and airport staff welcomed 157 passengers who arrived on the first Nok Air flight to the airport from Bangkok on Tuesday morning.

The airport director had earlier apologized to passengers for their disrupted travel plans and welcomed all of them to Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The first flight departure, also operated by Nok Air with 181 passengers onboard, left Nakhon Si Thammarat airport bound for Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport later in the day.

The reopening of the airport also makes Nakhon Si Thammarat province now fully accessible by road, rail, and air transportations.