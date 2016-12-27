Man survives epic car crash

A Najomtien man survived a devastating car crash.

Ratchasart Thansuwan­rath, 41, suffered only minor injuries after totaling his black Toyota Altis by plowing it into a light post on Sukhumvit Road near Ruan Gyoongthong village Dec. 15.

Ratchasart told police that he was coming from his home in Najomtien Sub-district and was bound for Sattahip when a pickup truck cut him off at a U-turn. He lost control of the vehicle and took out the light pole.

He claimed the Luang Poh Sothorn amulet he was wearing allowed him to walk away from the crash that demolished his car.