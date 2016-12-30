Lucky escape for Indian tourists as boat sinks

On the evening of Thursday the 29th of December Pol. Col. Apichai Krobpetch, chief of Pattaya Police received a report that a speedboat full of tourists had sank in the bay just off of Pattaya.

The boat had been carrying 23 Indian tourists from Koh Sak and near Koh Jun, the belly of the boat collapsed due to the high winds and waves battering the hull.

Luckily there were no fatalities as there were a number of speedboats in the vicinity who rushed to save the tourists.

The police and medics tended to the passengers once they were back on shore as many of them had minor cuts and bruises, after which the tourists were transferred to their hotels.

Upon hearing the news, the Marine Department Pattaya chief Mr. Ekaraj Khantaro ordered all speedboats and smaller water crafts to stay put because of high winds and heavy seas.

A full investigation will now take place into the incident.