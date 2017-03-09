Government to help public understand the need for coal power plant

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The government is going to host a forum to clarify public doubts regarding the construction of a coal power plant in Krabi.

According to Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Energy Areepong Bhoocha-Oom, the National Council for Peace and Order will raise public awareness about the importance of a coal power plant in the South. Areepong added it would cost less to operate a power plant using coal instead of liquefied natural gas.

In related news, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha cited the need to adjust the current power development plan and increase the production of electricity from alternative energy sources to 40%. The Ministry of Energy has a plan to buy 16,900 megawatts of electricity generated by renewable energy sources within 2036.