Government gears up to unveil newly-renovated pagoda of Wat Arun

BANGKOK – The government and related agencies are preparing to hold a celebration for the pagoda of Wat Arun Ratchawararam late this year following its renovation.

After meeting with the organizing committee, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragorn announced that the celebration of the newly-refurbished pagoda of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, or the Temple of Dawn, is set to take place for ten days from December 27 this year until January 5, 2018. He said the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports have been put in charge of the event.

Under the supervision of the Fine Arts Department, the renovation of the pagoda began in 2013 and has already been completed. The artisans have moved on to fix the base of the structure and are expected to finish up in August, when all the scaffoldings will be removed.

The celebration will feature a ceremony to pay tribute to King Taksin the Great, who led the major restoration of the temple during his reign. Visitors will also enjoy ancient cultural performances, an exhibition telling the history of the Temple of Dawn and a display of award-winning photographs of the temple.