Floods remain a concern in the North

Although the flood situation in several provinces in the North improved on Saturday, there is still concern in some areas as the heavy seasonal rains continue.

Authorities in Lampang said the flood situation in the province remained critical with latest reports of major flashfloods rushing into two villages in Tambon Mae Teeb in Ngao district.

Water levels as high as 2 meters forced soldiers from the Pratu Pha Special Operations Command in Lampang to use flat bottom boats and trucks to evacuate villagers after the Ngao River burst its banks, inundating surrounding areas. More than 300 households have been hit and residents are facing severe difficulties.

Meanwhile the situation in Sukhothai remained critical with hundreds of homes located within Tambon Wat Koh in Sri Samrong district hit hard by floods.

Authorities in Muang district have employed back-hoe tractors to help fortify the embankment on the Yom River which collapsed last week.

A major relief effort has also been organized to bring in needed supplies for residents who have been cut off by the flood waters.

In Chaiyaphum province, authorities are now rushing to organize relief efforts for its residents. The situation here has deteriorated so that even the business district has been flooded under 60 – 90 cm of water.

In all, more than 1,500 local residents have been affected and local military units have had to be called in to evacuate residents using their flat-bottomed boats.

Provincial authorities have set up a relief center and have organized teams to distribute food packages to many residents who have been isolated and cut off.