Farmers should stay up to date on water situation

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked crop producers to stay updated on the water situation and refrain from conducting off-season planting.

According to Gen Prayut, off-season rice planting at this time exceeds the permitted area, by millions of square meters. If this continues, the crops will only go to waste before harvesting due to an inadequate supply of water.

He said farmers should grow drought-tolerant crops or crops with shorter cycles such as legumes and melons, adding that all producers should stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the water situation in order to plan their agricultural activities accordingly.

Most recently, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives launched this year’s annual rainmaking operations in Sa Kaew province and has made preparations for utilizing favorable weather conditions to produce rain artificially, in order to add to the limited water reserves in various areas.

The prime minister then urged the industrial sector to find reserve water sources, plan their production process to coincide with the water situation, and ensure that their water management systems are operational.