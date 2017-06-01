DSI seizes smuggled luxury cars

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has seized 3 more luxury cars allegedly stolen in England before they were smuggled into Thailand.

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Lt Col Korawat Panprapakorn, Deputy Director-General of the Customs Department Chaiyuth Khamkun, and a group of DSI officials traveled to a warehouse in Samut Prakan Province to inspect the stolen vehicles. The warehouse belongs to Ruthada Logistics Ltd.

The inspection came after Thai authorities were notified by the British National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS). The confiscated vehicles are 2 Mercedes-Benz and 1 Nissan, bringing the total number of seized vehicles to 12.

According to the Customs Department, two vehicles believed to have been smuggled into Thailand have already been sold to a buyer in Hong Kong.

The DSI has yet to verify whether the two vehicles were stolen. The company that operated a cargo ship carrying the two vehicles out of Thailand has been ordered to bring back the vehicles for examination. The vehicles will be brought back in June.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Suwaphan Tanyuwattana said the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) and the DSI are currently investigating an allegation that customs officials were involved in the smuggling of these luxury cars.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Ministry of Finance is now trying to solve the case as quickly as possible, adding that unlike previous governments, his administration is determined to eradicate corrupt practices.