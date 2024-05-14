PM’s overseas mission on May 15-24

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to pay his second official visit to France on 15-16 May 2024. He will also visit Italy and attend parallel activities from 17 to 21 May. The Prime Minister will later attend the 29th Nikkei Forum Future of Asia from 22 to 24 May in Tokyo, Japan.

The Prime Minister’s visit to France aims at building upon the momentum of Thailand-France cooperation, which has progressed remarkably during the past three months, following his official visit earlier in March. In addition, he will have a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will lead a delegation of Thai business executives to attend the Thailand-France Business Forum & Roundtable, which is a consequence of the two leaders’ meeting in March, as well.







During his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Srettha will have a bilateral discussion with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The visit aims at enhancing cooperation in areas in which both countries have mutual potential, such as renewable energy, sports tourism, medical sciences and pharmaceuticals, and defense cooperation. He will also invite Italian investors to consider investing in Thailand, especially in the fields of fashion and soft power, agriculture and food, automobiles, and energy.









Following his mission in Europe, the Prime Minister will fly to Japan to deliver a keynote address at the 29th Nikkei Forum Future of Asia. The aim is to build confidence among Japanese investors and attract more of their investment, as Thailand is Japan’s largest and most important investment destination in ASEAN. (PRD)





































