Bangkok to add 3,390 new air-conditioned clean energy buses to improve public transportation and air quality

In an effort to enhance the quality of public bus services, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has initiated plans to procure 3,390 new air-conditioned, clean energy buses to improve public transportation.

Deputy transport minister Manaporn Charoensri said the procurement will be implemented in three phases.

Phase 1: Leasing 350 Buses

Phase 2: Embracing Electric Mobility with 1,520 EVs

Phase 3: Embracing PPP for 1,520 Clean Energy Buses







In the initial phase, the BMTA plans to lease an additional 350 buses, with delivery expected in November 2024. In the second phase, the BMTA will take a significant step towards sustainable transportation by leasing 1,520 electric buses (EVs). These eco-friendly buses are scheduled for delivery in April 2025, bringing the total number of new buses to 1,870. These modern and environmentally conscious vehicles will replace the aging diesel-powered buses that have been in service for over 30 years.

In the third phase, the BMTA will embark on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative to procure an additional 1,520 clean energy buses.









Currently, the BMTA is seeking board approval for investment to initiate the PPP process. Once approved, the authority will engage consultants to prepare a comprehensive PPP feasibility study. The initial assessment anticipates that potential PPP partners will be identified, and the gradual delivery of these buses will commence in late 2028 onwards.

This overall procurement plan aims to address the increasing demand for public transportation services and ensure that passengers have access to clean, efficient, and reliable buses. By reducing waiting times and improving the overall passenger experience, the BMTA hopes to encourage more people to utilize public transportation, contributing to reduced traffic congestion and improved air quality in Bangkok. (TNA)





































