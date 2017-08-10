DSI acts on complaints of fake bird’s nest being sold to tourists

CHONBURI – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has launched an inspection of eateries in Pattaya following complaints of fake bird’s nest being sold to tourists.

DSI agents have joined agents of the Department of Local Administration, tourist police and local public health officials in Pattaya to inspect 9 restaurants.

Deputy Director of the DSI Pol Lt Col Prawut Wongsinil indicated his agency received complaints from the former president of the Birds Nest Business Association of fake bird’s nest being sold in Pattaya. The phony food is made from wood gum and rubber from India and while not posing any harm if consumed does not provide the nutritional benefits promised by bird’s nest. It was noted that the damage to the image of Thailand could cost its bird’s nest industry 4 billion baht a year.

Sets of the bogus food were said to be sold for up to 3,000 baht, netting sellers a 2,600 baht profit.

The DSI has detained several restaurateurs for selling fake food. They face 6 months to 10 years in prison and a fine between 5,000 and 100,000 baht.