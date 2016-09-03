Dr Wisanu: S44 may be invoked to suspend over 20 senior officials

Section 44 of the interim constitution will be invoked to suspend from active duties over 20 senior government officials of C8-9 levels suspected to be involved in corruption, Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngarm disclosed on Friday.

After a meeting of the National Anti-Corruption Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, Dr Wisanu said the committee received a report about 237 officials being investigated for alleged involvement in corruption. Of these, the probe concerning 62 cases were completed and eight of them were fired with 105 cases still pending probes and 63 other cases in the process of having more evidence collected.

He said that the investigation of all these cases concern disciplinary actions and the cases will go through the judicial process only after the disciplinary probes are completed.

Dr Wisanu declined to comment when asked about the National Reform Steering Council’s proposed recommendations about four organic laws for the Constitution Drafting Committee.

He maintained that it is the prerogative of the CDC to draft the organic laws and relevant agencies can propose their recommendations to the CDC for consideration.