Direct MRT transfers between Blue Line and Purple Line start on 11 August

BANGKOK – MRT passengers will be able to transfer directly between the Blue Line and Purple Line at Tao Poon station from 11 August, 2017.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro PLC, the operator of the MRT Purple Line and MRT Blue Line, will start extending the service on the Blue Line to terminate at Tao Poon station from noon of 11 August.

The extension will allow passengers to make direct transfers at Tao Poon station between MRT Blue Line and MRT Purple Line. Passengers who hold any regular MRT stored value card or MRT Plus card will be able to travel on the two lines using just one ticket.

The existing feeder buses between Tao Poon and Bang Sue stations will cease operation from 12 August.