Demonstrators in Bangkok demand no election delay

Bangkok (AP) — About 200 protesters staged a demonstration in Bangkok on Tuesday, demanding that there be no further delays in holding elections, which are expected next month but have been put in doubt.

The polls had seemed set for Feb. 24, but that date may slip, apparently because of the coronation of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn on May 4. Critics of the government, including Tuesday’s demonstrators, wonder if it is using the recently announced coronation date as an excuse to push back the elections.

A key announcement expected last week that would have confirmed the polling day did not happen, sowing widespread confusion and doubts that the government and the election commission have so far failed to clear up.