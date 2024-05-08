Pattaya sees surge in demand for school uniforms this year

PATTAYA, Thailand – As preparations for the upcoming academic year are underway, local stores are witnessing a remarkable surge in demand for school uniforms, indicating a positive turn in the area’s economy.

Since May 1 parents have been thronging to stores accompanied by their children and grandchildren, purchasing school uniforms in significant quantities. Notably, this year has seen an increase in the number of sets bought per person, with families opting for 3-4 sets on average, excluding additional activity and scout uniforms.







Payom Thongsuea, owner of a stationery and school uniforms store in Pattaya, revealed that the rush for school uniforms began shortly after the Songkran festival but intensified notably at the start of May. Payom attributed this trend to the improving economic landscape and better job prospects post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the economic upturn, prices for school uniforms and associated items like shoes remained stable, providing relief to families amidst increased spending. Some items even witnessed discounts, alleviating the financial burden on parents, especially those with many children.

However, certain popular items, such as shoes in sizes 38/39/40, faced shortages due to heightened demand. This surge in purchasing activity also extended to ancillary items like socks and complete scout kits.

To enhance customer satisfaction, stores rolled out promotions like free name embroidery for purchased uniforms, further encouraging purchases. Additionally, to accommodate families with multiple children, some stores offered to repurpose old uniforms for younger siblings, leveraging their complimentary rebranding service.





































