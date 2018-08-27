Chinese investors show interest in EEC

Bangkok – The 6th meeting of the Thailand-China Joint Committee on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation, has seen 10 memoranda of understand (MoUs) signed between Thailand and China.

Leading 500 Chinese investors to the joint meeting, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong and Thai ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Pichet Durongkaveroj witnessed the signing of 10 agreements to boost cooperation in many fields.

Wang said during the conference that the two meetings held between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha last year, set the direction of China-Thailand relations, which both sides need to follow to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders.

Somkid said Thailand attaches great importance to deepening the bilateral economic and trade cooperation with China, and is willing to learn from China in terms of development experience.

Chinese investors also took part in a special session where they studied the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor, one of Thailand’s strategic zones for the mobilization of large investments.