Cabinet endorses tramway projects for Chiang Mai, Phuket, Phang-nga

Bangkok, 11th September 2018 – The cabinet has given a green light to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority’s (MRTA) two light rail transit or tramway routes, one in the northern province of Chiang Mai and the other in the southern provinces of Phang Nga and Phuket.

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning had commissioned a consultancy firm to conduct a feasibility study and the design of the two tramway projects.

The study and designs of the two projects have been completed and their findings have been delivered to relevant agencies for finalization.

The two projects are to be implemented under the PPP (Public-Private-Partnership) fast track format.

The light rail transit projects have received the consent of all stakeholders during public hearings held to gauge public opinion about them.