Bangkok saves 1,953 MW during Earth Hour 2017

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Bangkok has succeeded in saving thousands of megawatts of electricity during its participation in this year’s Earth Hour.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Chakkaphan Phiew-ngam on Saturday chaired a ceremony at Central Grand Plaza Rama 9 shopping complex to switch off the power supply to mark the 60 + Earth Hour 2017 initiative, which took place from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Representing Thailand, Bangkok joined 178 other countries in the annual activity to turn off electricity for an hour to help ease the impact on global warming and climate change.

A similar activity was held at Rama 8 Bridge, where most of the lamps were turned off for 60 minutes.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority said that the 60-minute power break helped save 1,953 megawatts of electricity, worth over 7.7 million baht, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.16 tons this year.