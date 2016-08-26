Bangkok named Asia’s best destination

Readers of the independent online travel magazine SmartTravelAsia.com have voted Bangkok the number one holiday destination in Asia.

The survey resulted in Bangkok being voted Asia’s best destination while Samui and Phuket were among the top ten holiday destinations in Asia.

Other places that made it onto the list include Dubai, Bhutan, Bali, and Tokyo. Thailand’s capital Bangkok also topped SmartTravelAsia’s rankings in 2015. This year Samui was ranked 8th while Phuket was placed at number 3.

The online magazine also found that Bangkok was 3rd most popular city in Asia in terms of doing business.

The annual survey was carried out by SmartTravelAsia.com to gauge travelers’ interests in various destinations. Voting is based on the experiences and perceptions of well-traveled individuals who make at least 12 air trips a year and the survey is usually open from May to July. According to the poll, most travelers were influenced by the visibility of a brand or destination, as well as their own personal experiences and feedback from peers and other travelers on social media. SmartTravelAsia.com is one of the biggest online travel magazines with over 1.2 million readers worldwide.