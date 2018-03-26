Ayutthaya sees increasing number of tourists

Ayutthaya – The ancient province of Ayutthaya, is enjoying an increase in the number of visitors, boosting the local economy and people’s incomes.

Ayutthaya Governor Sujin Chaichumsuk said that a rise in the number of tourists has been apparent since the period drama “Buppesannivas” premiered and became a must-watch show for Thai citizens.

Buppesannivas has cultivated a love for Thai culture and interest in the nation’s history. Considered the historic heart of Thailand, Ayutthaya houses a large collection of ancient ruins and artifacts.

Ayutthaya City Hall is working with tourism related agencies to accommodate visiting tourists, making sure they have an unforgettable experience.

The city is planning to organize 36 more activities to trigger cultural tourism throughout the year and to celebrate special occasions like the Songkran Festival and Loi Krathong.