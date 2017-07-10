AOT prepared for ICAO Security Audit

BANGKOK – The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is getting prepared for Security Audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

AOT President Nitinaii Sirisamatthakarn disclosed that the ICAO is scheduled to conduct the Universal Security Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA) from July 11-21, 2017.

He said that the authorities, including Airports of Thailand (AOT) and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, have made all necessary preparations for the audit.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will notify the ICAO to reevaluate the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) in order to resolve the red-flag status, as well as declaring to the ICAO the AOC plan for July-September 2017.