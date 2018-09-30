AOT asked to reconsider Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion plan

Bangkok – The Council of Engineers of Thailand has called on the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) to rethink its Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion plan.

According to Kamol Takabut, the president of the Council of Engineers, the AOT’s 2014 Master Plan concerning the expansion of the nation’s main airport is not compatible with the structure of the facility, nor its location. If pushed through, the project could cause technical problems in terms of land and air transportation and would lower the airport’s capacity, which today stands at 30 million passengers a year.

Kamol also questioned the legality of the 2014 Master Plan, saying it could violate the Government Procurement and Supplies Management Act B.E. 2560.

Meanwhile, Amorn Pimanmas, the council’s secretary general, said if asked his organization is willing to offer the AOT advice on the construction of its second passenger terminal.