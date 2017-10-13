Air Force to set up anti-drone stations during royal funeral

Bangkok – The Air Force has established an anti-drone center to control aerial activity above Sanam Luang during the royal funeral.

Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, ACM Johm Rungswang, said that the air force will collaborate with other authorities to establish the anti-drone center, deploying its officers and equipment around Sanam Luang.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand announced a ban on drones within a 19-kilometer radius of the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang from October 25 to 29. Only drones used by the center for security purposes will be allowed within the area. Violators are subject to a maximum fine of 40,000 baht, a maximum prison sentence of one year, or both.

On October 11, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission announced that all drone owners must register their drones within 60 days or face a maximum fine of 100,000 baht, a maximum prison sentence of five years, or both.