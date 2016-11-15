About 300,000 baht worth of fireworks seized from a shop in Ayutthaya

Military officers seized about 300,000 baht worth of fireworks in raid of a shop in Ayutthaya province on Monday which coincided with Loy Krathong Day.

The raid of a shop in Chao Prom market followed complaints to the Damrongtham centre in Ayutthaya from witnesses who claimed that the shop had been selling fireworks, fire crackers and flares.

Invoking Section 44 of the interim constitution, military personnel were asked to search the shop but its owner who claimed that he sold only a small amount of fireworks to people used for worshipping.

But the officials didn’t buy his story and thoroughly searched the shop during which they uncovered almost 100 items of fireworks, fire crackers and flares which are regarded as goods requiring a license.

The shopowner, however, did not have a license and, therefore, the items worth about 300,000 baht were seized with the shopkeeper charged for possessing illegal goods – a charge liable to one month imprisonment and/or a fine of 1,000 baht.