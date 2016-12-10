171 Sailboats join in fleet review in honor of HM King Vajiralongkorn

PHUKET, – Some 170 sailboats joined in a fleet review in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2016.

The organizing committee of Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2016 at Kata Beach, Phuket, held the special fleet review to express allegiances to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King Rama X of the Chakri Dynasty.

A total of 171 sailboats contesting the regatta participated in the fleet review by sailing past the Navy’s HTMS Klang ship which ceremonially represented the monarch. The fleet review was considered the only event ever held in a regatta.