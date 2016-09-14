1 shot dead as NSB police raid drug party in Khao Yai

Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) police last night shot and killed a major drug trafficker and rounded up over 30 suspects after they raided a drug party at a resort in Khao Yai National Park.

Killed inside his car was Surasak Boontab, 24, a major drug trafficker in Bangkok and wanted by the NSB for various drug trafficking cases.

One police officer was also seriously injured in the car chase shooting on the Friendship Highway and was rushed to Saraburi hospital for treatment before later being transferred to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

According to NSB police, they raided the Paradise on Earth resort after information that a major drug trafficker was sponsoring a party for drug agents there. Over 50 people were at the party.

As NSB police moved in to break up the gathering, alerted party goes and drug agents fled in all directions.

Four cars with the wanted major drug trafficker were able to break through a police cordon, firing shots and speeding off towards Bangkok on the Friendship Highway. They were chased by NSB police.

A gunfight followed and one car was stopped with the major trafficker shot dead inside. One trafficker in the car was apprehended.

Three other cars managed to escape the chase but one was later found abandoned at Bang Buathong district of Pathumthani. The other two cars could not be located.

At the resort, 30 people were rounded up and almost all tested positive for drugs. They were detained by NSB pending more investigations into their connection to the drug trafficking rings.