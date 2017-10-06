Proud winners at Hilton ISEA F&B competition

A contest amongst 62 food and beverage enthusiasts vying for the chance to represent their hotels at the country level of the Hilton ISEA F&B Masters 2017-18 was held recently. The hotel level winners for Hilton Pattaya were: Culinary Challenge: Suratda Hanbuakam, Dessert Challenge: Nittaya Tangsirisatien, Barista Challenge: Srirarat Jarernpon, and Bar Challenge: Kavinpat Jalerntana.