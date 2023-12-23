Red Cross and Banglamung officials deliver aid to needy residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – A joint delegation of the Banglamung Red Cross and the local government visited the Nong Pla Lai sub-district in east Pattaya on December 22 to provide aid and support to the vulnerable members of the community. The delegation was led by Mongkol Bunsang, the Deputy subdistrict Chief Officer of Nong Pla Lai, and Kalyarak Sirisawasdinukul, the President of the Banglamung Red Cross.

The delegation distributed essential livelihood bags to the elderly without caregivers, those in need, disabled individuals, and underprivileged children and youth in the Banglamung district. The bags contained items such as rice, cooking oil, canned food, milk, masks, and sanitary products.







The delegation also identified seven individuals in Nong Pla Lai who were facing various challenges, such as poverty, illness, disability, and isolation. The delegation gathered information about their specific needs and coordinated with relevant organizations to ensure that further assistance is tailored to meet their unique requirements.

The joint initiative is part of the ongoing efforts of the Banglamung Red Cross and the local government to address the needs of the vulnerable members of the community and improve their quality of life. The delegation expressed their gratitude to the donors and volunteers who made this activity possible and encouraged more people to join their cause.





























