Loy Krathong celebrations at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G celebrated their Colourful Night of Loy Krathong 2017 Festival at the resort recently. More than 100 guests attended the celebrations where they enjoyed a variety of shows, including Thai Boxing, classical dancing and concluding with the crowning of Yupaporn Chaichat as Miss Noppamas 2017.

