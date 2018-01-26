Centara Maris organises fun and games on Children’s Day

Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien hosted activities on Children’s Day recently. Activities included dancing, singing and a magic show. The kids enjoyed plenty of food and drink, especially the various flavours of ice cream.
