New ice hockey rink opens in Pattaya

Calling all skaters and hockey players! The Rink Harbor Mall is a brand new indoor, year-round skating rink located on Central Pattaya Road near Big C Extra.

With safety plexiglass surrounding the entire rink, a state of the art air-con & dehumidifier system, the ice surface and skating experience promises to be of a consistently high quality.

At 135ft x 65ft it’s about 2/3 the size of a regulation NHL rink – perfect for the thrilling 3 on 3 play instituted this year for NHL overtime.

Open daily, The Rink offers skate rental, public skating, figure skating, youth hockey and adult hockey.

Local and International hockey tournaments are already scheduled, the first one being held May 20-21. Adult open hockey practice time, youth hockey academy and youth/adult leagues are also now forming.

An adult travel team to be named the Pattaya Pirates will represent the city and be a model for aspiring young players to look up to.

For more info about the Pirates and adult hockey, contact D.J. Sherman on LINE ID: dj998866. For all other inquiries, visit or contact The Rink at 081 377 0101