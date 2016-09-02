Cope of fire at Laem Chabang

PSC Golf from The Outback Golf Bar

Monday, August 22, Burapha – Stableford

Enjoying the last round of our Burapha promotion, we had 27 players across two flights enjoying the fast greens of the relatively easy A&B course.

George Hensher scored a great 38 points to get him into 3rd spot in Div B. For this division, two players had 40 points and going down to the last six holes on count back, Kenny Chung emerged the victor over Gary Lawson.

In the A division, Colin Goon scored a brilliant 76 gross to finish with 37 points in 3rd place. Yurie Murakami played another great round to finish on 40pts for second and Wally Brown made sure that his lovely lady’s birthday was special (for him) by shooting the candles out with an awesome 43 points. A further handicap cut is off course in order for Wally after that round!

When it came to the ‘2’s, Gary Lawson and John Dearden both got some more beer money.

Tuesday, August 23, Laem Chabang – Stableford

Laem Chabang is getting quite busy and in fact, we’ve been finding it difficult to always increase tee times from our allocation in the last couple of weeks and rounds have been slow and nearing the 5 hour mark on a few occasions. Same situation at the Siam’s on Sport Days, and it looks like the good courses, or those offering good deals, are busier than usual for this time of year whilst the lower grade courses are struggling more to attract a following.

With 5 groups and 17 players, higher than our usual Tuesday turnout, there were a few fabulous scores as well. Bill Bockstahler scored 37pts to get him into 4th spot, Colin Goon played another tremendous round and scored 75 gross for 38 points to get him to 3rd. In 2nd place, Steve Plant played a great round to get 40 points but the man of the day was Brendan Cope again, who shot an unbelievable 44 to take top honours.

There were several ‘2’s today by Rod Croswell, Cotty (Wayne Cotterell), and Vince Butler.

Wednesday, August 24, Greenwood – Stableford

The 331 is looking good and just a small single lane section remains which made our trip feel a lot shorter than usual.

With no one getting a ‘2’ today, our payout list extended to 5th place with Wally Brown getting that place with a good 35 points. We we’re happy to welcome some German-Swiss players join us and Hans-Georg Bufe played a solid round with 37 points to get the 4th spot. Beating Georg on count back was Colin Patterson who made it to third place, but playing partner and money taker of note during the last week, Brendan Cope again came in with a high score of 39 points. Unfortunately for Brendan, Neil Fidele had a better back 9 and walked away with the top podium position with his equally fabulous 39 points.

Friday, August 26, St. Andrews – Stableford

With Green Valley closed for competitions over the next few weeks we get to play a lot of the other courses in the complex at discounted rates. Next Friday we will give Silky Oaks a go since we haven’t played there for several months already and it will be good to have a look at the progress over there.

For our round today, with two divisions being played (A division up to 21), it was clear that the higher handicappers struggled a lot more with the difficulty presented by St. Andrews and there were no ‘2’s at all, which meant that prizes extended to 5th place in both divisions.

In 5th place in the B division, Dave Headington made it into the prizes with only 31 points, followed by Gary Lawson also with 31 points in 4th. 32 points from Brendan Cope was enough to earn him 3rd place while Gerard Lambert had 33 for second as he lost out to the winner, Bob Mattes, on count back.

In the A division, Eddie Beilby made it into the prizes with a very low 30 points, then a big gap to Sugar Ray Handford with 36 points in 4th. Steve Plant had his second good round for the week to finish 3rd, and Wally Brown had yet another good effort to beat Steve on count back, both with 37 points. In top spot was Jack Butler who scored by far the best round on this difficult track and finished with a great 40 points.